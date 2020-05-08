The south beauty Samantha Akkineni is among those celebs who have been vocal about the present scenario. Amidst the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the actress, recently, shared a relatable note on the present situation.

Through the note, the actress has urged people to think, how they can use the current time productively.

The actress took to her official Instagram on Thursday, to share a note which stated that one does not have to write a bestselling novel, nor do people have to work out very hard to be in the best physical shape or start a podcast. She also suggested that one must utilise this time introspect and to be curious.

The Jaanu actress also urged people to think about how they can make the best use of the current time.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on May 7, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

Earlier in the day, the actress has also shared a post about the Vizag gas leak. The actress stated in her Instagram post that it was heart-breaking to see what was happening in Vizag.

Samantha also wrote that she is praying and hopes that people will overcome these tasking times. Many south celebrities offered their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

For the unversed, panic struck following a gas leak from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam killing 11 people. The incident took place at the plant of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd in Venkatapuram. The leak occurred at around 3:30 am on Thursday morning at the chemical plant that was shut due to the countrywide lockdown.