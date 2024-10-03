‘Leader Ramaiah’ biopic explores life of CM Siddaramaiah

The production team behind the Kannada film “Leader Ramaiah,” a biopic focused on the life of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has recently concluded filming the early years of the politician’s life. Director Satya Ratnam announced the completion of scenes depicting Siddaramaiah’s childhood and shared details about the next phases of production.

“We have wrapped up shooting Siddaramaiah’s childhood days. Our next step involves filming his college years and his early career as a lawyer,” Ratnam informed the media. The film features Vijay Sethupathi in the titular role of Siddaramaiah, and the director revealed that the team is currently awaiting Sethupathi’s availability to proceed with filming.

“The delay we are experiencing is purely due to scheduling conflicts and has nothing to do with the Chief Minister’s ongoing probe related to the MUDA scam case,” he clarified.

Advertisement

Ratnam expressed his commitment to the project, reassuring fans that there are no plans to halt production. “The film is very much on track, and we’re excited about the journey ahead,” he affirmed. “Leader Ramaiah” will release in two parts.

Young actor Akash has been cast to portray the childhood version of the Chief Minister. He recently shared his enthusiasm for the role, announcing that he is also involved in four other projects.

“Movies have always fascinated me since I was a child, and I’ve received tremendous support from my parents,” Akash stated. He is currently undergoing rigorous training in various aspects of filmmaking, including dance and stunts, under the guidance of professionals like Thriller Manju and Lakki Shankar.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of ‘Leader Ramaiah.’ The opportunity to work on four films at once is both exciting and meaningful for me,” Akash added. He emphasized the importance of balancing his education with his acting career.

Siddaramaiah is currently serving his second term as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He first took office from 2013 to 2018 and returning in May 2023. As a member of the Indian National Congress, he is the leader of the Congress Legislative Party. He has represented multiple constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly over his extensive political career.