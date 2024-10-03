Telugu stars condemn Surekha’s remarks on Naga-Samantha divorce

In recent days, the political atmosphere in Telangana has been stirred by controversy, ignited by a statement from Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. The remarks, which linked the divorce of Telugu film stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the political affairs of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, have sparked outrage across various segments of society. Particularly, the Telugu film industry was quick to respond, with prominent actors and public figures condemning the Minister’s comments.

How did the controversy arise?

The issue began when Minister Konda Surekha, during a press briefing, claimed that KT Rama Rao, commonly referred to as KTR, had been involved in the personal affairs of several actors. She suggested that KTR’s actions led to the high-profile separation of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

According to Surekha, KTR had allegedly tapped the phones of actors, including Samantha, and used the gathered information to blackmail them.

Backlash from Chiranjeevi

Leading the charge against Surekha’s remarks were veteran actors like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun, who took to social media to voice their discontent.

In a strongly-worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi, one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, expressed his pain over the “disgraceful remarks” made by the minister.

I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2024

He emphasized that people in positions of power should serve as examples to the public, rather than lowering the discourse to score political points.

Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Jr NTR condemn

Jr NTR added his voice to the growing criticism. In his post, he pointed out that dragging personal lives into politics represents a new low in public discourse. According to Jr NTR, individuals in positions of responsibility should maintain dignity and avoid making baseless statements, especially about people in the film industry.

Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 2, 2024

His post went further, stating that the film community would not remain silent when unfounded allegations were hurled against them. He called for respect and boundaries, urging society to reject such reckless behavior.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to condemn the remarks as well. In his Instagram story, Arjun labeled the minister’s comments as “baseless and derogatory.”

Telugu stars speak

Joining the condemnation were several other well-known figures in the industry, including actors Nani and Khushbu Sundar, as well as director Srikanth Odela.

Actor Nani, in his post on X, called the minister’s remarks “disgusting” and warned against politicians thinking they could say whatever they wanted without repercussions.

Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it’s stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It’s not just about actors or cinema. This is not abt any… — Nani (@NameisNani) October 2, 2024

Director Srikanth Odela also expressed his disappointment, emphasizing that power and position cannot buy dignity. He pointed out that such derogatory remarks would only fuel existing fears and gender inequalities, particularly for women who want to pursue careers in the film industry.

Khushbu Sundar, an actor and politician herself, demanded an apology from Minister Surekha.

Konda Surekha responds

Following the widespread backlash, Minister Konda Surekha offered a clarification. She insisted that her remarks were to question KTR’s treatment of women and not to insult Samantha or her fans.

Furthermore, Surekha stated that she would retract her comments if they had caused offense.