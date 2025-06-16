Kuberaa trailer: Dhanush and Nagarjuna face off in a battle of power and greed

The trailer for ‘Kuberaa’, the much-anticipated crime drama starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, has finally dropped, offering a gripping peek into a world where money, ambition, and power dictate the rules.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, known for ‘Dollar Dreams’, the film promises an intense storyline that dives deep into the complexities of greed and morality. ‘Kuberaa’ is going to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles, adding more weight to this powerful cast.

The ‘Kuberaa’ trailer introduces Dhanush in an unexpected avatar—a beggar whose life seems far more layered than it first appears. His character is seen posing a thought-provoking question about “crores,” suggesting his journey is closely tied to money and its dangerous influence.

Nagarjuna steps in as his mentor, portraying a man who firmly believes that money and power—not laws—run the country.

As the trailer unfolds, the stakes get higher. Jim Sarbh’s character and the government appear to be in a tense race against time, desperately trying to track down Dhanush, who seems to hold the key to upsetting the power structure.

The conflict teases a cat-and-mouse chase driven by greed, betrayal, and shifting loyalties.

Rashmika Mandanna comes in as Dhanush’s love interest. Her character brings an emotional layer to the film, as she appears visibly worried about Dhanush’s growing involvement in a world controlled by the powerful elite.

Devi Sri Prasad’s background score amplifies the mystery and tension, leaving viewers intrigued and eager for more. The music in the trailer doesn’t offer immediate answers but instead raises more questions about the fates of these characters and the dangerous game they’re all in.

‘Kuberaa’ is production of Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The production house shared the trailer on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, sparking excitement among fans who have been waiting for updates on the film.