Kubera poster shows Nagarjuna’s intense look; Check right now!

Fans of Nagarjuna Akkineni have something to look forward to as the makers of ‘Kubera’ ramp up excitement for the film. With the first teaser set to release on November 15, the team recently unveiled a gripping new ‘Kubera’ poster that showcases Nagarjuna in a dramatic, intense avatar.

Shared on the movie’s official X account, the ‘Kubera’ poster presents Nagarjuna in a brooding pose, set against a shadowy cityscape that promises a story filled with suspense and depth.

Alongside the image, the post teased fans with, “The epic tale is ready to unfold… Stay tuned to KING @iamnagarjuna’s strikingly cool role in #KuberaGlimpse.”

This reveal adds to the anticipation for ‘Kubera’, a film directed by the National Award-winning Sekhar Kammula. Set to be a socio-drama, the film is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu, broadening its reach across South Indian audiences.

The excitement around ‘Kubera’ began building in September, when the filmmakers released a poster featuring both Nagarjuna and Dhanush, a captivating addition to the cast.

In that poster, Dhanush appears in a rugged look, with long hair and a beard, dressed in a worn outfit that suggests a character with a rich, possibly turbulent backstory. Nagarjuna, meanwhile, commands attention with a powerful gaze, adding an edge of intensity that has fans eager to learn more about his character.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, ‘Kubera’ boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh, who are known for their dynamic performances. With music composed by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad, the film is ready to deliver not just compelling visuals but an engaging soundtrack as well.