Recently, it was revealed that superstar Rajinikanth’s next flick with Siruthai Siva went on floors and the shooting started with a song sequence. Now, Khushbu Sundar has announced the shooting of her part in the film.

On Saturday, Khushbu took to her official Twitter handle to share the news that she has landed in Hyderabad for the shooting of her part in the film. After a long time, Rajinikanth fans will get to see him romancing Meena and Khushbu on-screen.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Khushbu wrote, “Landed in Hyderabad.. tomorrow I start shooting for #Thalaivar168 A bit nervous and excited at the same time. Getting back to your roots is overwhelming. Wish me luck friends (sic).”

Khushbu was not seen on the big screen for a long time and now is making a comeback to acting. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has an ensemble star cast including Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj.

Meanwhile, reports say that the film is planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. Expected to be a rural emotional family entertainer, Rajinikanth will apparently be seen in an unseen avatar.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Rajinikanth’s next film, Darbar was released recently and the film will hit the big screens for Pongal 2020. The trailer was a massive hit among his fans across the world.