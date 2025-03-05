Salman Khan and Atlee’s big-budget film pushed due to Rajnikanth?

Since the news of the epic collaboration between ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee and Bollywood star Salman Khan made way, fans have been in a frenzy. The makers also teased that the film will likely be a two-star project. Word also suggested that the film will made on a 500-crore budget. However, lately, rumours are swirling that the makers are shelving the film. Moreover, reports also surfaced that ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun was replacing Salman in the film. Now, as per the latest report, the makers have pushed the film as Atlee is busy on a project with megastar Rajnikanth.

A source told Pinkvilla about the delay. “A6 with Salman Khan was always planned as a Two Hero Project and the intent was to rope in two top names from the North and South to justify the mammoth budget of Rs 650 crore. While Salman Khan okayed the film, Atlee and Sun Pictures were confident to rope in either of Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth for the film. The conversations with both the giants of Tamil Cinema continued for over 6 months. But the things didn’t fall in place for multiple reasons.”

Continuing, the source said, “While Kamal Haasan wasn’t too sure on playing the role of Salman Khan’s father in the film, Rajinikanth is committed to shoot for Coolie and Jailer 2 until the start of 2026. He is on the verge of green lighting another project post Jailer 2.” This indicates that his dates are blocked till 2026. “After both the conversations fell through, Atlee and Sun Pictures were looking for options all across. But couldn’t find an ideal replacement for Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. They wanted to cast someone who can bring in big revenue from Digital and Satellite in the local language. (eg. Rajinikanth / Kamal Haasan in Tamil). But the options of senior superstars with that market value was limited.”

Moreover, the source disclosed, “Conversations were initiated with Slyvestor Stallone to play the parallel lead. But the financials didn’t fall into place. The team is still exploring options of casting other international names and the process will take longer than usual due to complexities of contracts and other barriers. After all the attempts, Atlee, Salman and Sun Pictures have decided to team up in the near future, as some films are designed in a way to work out only as a collaboration between the two industries – Either North and South or India and Hollywood – and ambitious things often take time to materialize.”

Meanwhile, Atlee last backed Kalees’ ‘Baby John.’ The title starred Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jacky Shroff in key roles. Despite significant buzz ahead of the film’s release, the title failed to make its mark at the box office. On the other hand, Salman is currently busy working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar.’