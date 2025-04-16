Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious alleges misbehaviour by co-actor on movie set

Malayalam actress Vincy Sony Aloshious has accused a co-star of misbehaviour while allegedly under the influence of drugs on the sets during the movie’s production.

Actress Aloshious, who recently attended an anti-drug awareness campaign, faced criticism after she stated that she would not work in movies which cast actors who use drugs.

After the divided opinion of netizens on her statement, the actress shared an Instagram video clarifying that her decision to not work with actors abusing drugs stemmed from an unpleasant experience she had with her co-actor in her previous film.

“Some days back at an anti-drug campaign programme, I made a statement that I will not do movies again with people I know who use drugs. After this statement, there have been several comments. When I read those comments, I felt that I should clear certain things as to why I made such a statement. I am doing this video because I wanted to make my stand clear,” said Aloshious.

The ‘Rekha’ actress said that her co-star, a male actor, allegedly misbehaved with her and her colleague under the influence of drugs during the making of the movie.

Without naming the co-star, Aloshious recalled her co-actor’s misbehaviour and said that when she had a problem with her dress in the film, he publicly offered to come with her to fix it.

The lead actor’s misbehaviour made it difficult for her to work in the film, she added.

“When I was part of a movie, an artist, a main artist who hold that movie, this was the experience I had from that artist. The artist used drugs and misbehaved to me and my colleague.”

She continued, ” For example, when I had a problem with my dress, I went to correct it. He said,” I will also come and correct it for you. “He said this in front of everyone. It was very difficult to go ahead with the shoot.”

Recalling another incident of alleged drug abuse by the actor, Aloshious said,

“When we were practising a scene, he was spitting some kind of white powder onto the table. It was very evident that he was using drug on the film set.”

Aloshious also shared that despite the discomfort and making it clear to the producers, she continued with the project because the actor was the lead artist in the movie.

“Everyone knew about this , the director went and spoke . This is one person they took as main artist , so they had to somehow finish that movie.” concluded Vincy Sony Aloshious in her statement clarification video on Instagram.

Vincy Aloshious is known for films like Rekha, Vikruthi and Jana Gana Mana.