Kanguva gets a new release date: Suriya and Bobby Deol’s film to arrive on THIS date

Indian cinema lovers might have to wait only a little more because the release date of movie ‘Kanguva’ with actors Suriya and Bobby Deol looks delayed. After its initial date on October 10, the film will soon hit theaters on November 14.

The announcement came in through the film’s official Instagram account, carrying a striking new poster and an update in the revised release date. The caption read, “The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness. #Kanguva’s mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24. #KanguvaFromNov14.”

Kanguva has been one to talk about, especially after the trailer was released lately. The trailer opens with an aged lady hinting at the island’s mysterious secrets and takes the viewer into a world full of intrigue when it shows Suriya and Bobby Deol as chiefs of two rival tribes battling it out for a hand-to-hand showdown.

What’s more interesting about this trailer is the glimpse of a horse-riding tribal figure, which has set the fans all excited with the rumors of Karthi making an entry, adding another flavor to the movie.

Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva takes the audience back 1,500 years. It gives a beautiful historical background to the story with a formidable cast including Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an impressive budget of ₹350 crore, ‘Kanguva’ filming takes place across seven countries and several locations in India, promising the audience an eye feast.

With the new release date getting closer, “Kanguva” is still building anticipation. Fans have a great lot to wait for in terms of action through this movie when it finally hits the theatres on November 14.