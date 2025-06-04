Kamal Haasan celebrates ‘Thug Life’, avoids Kannada debate in Chennai event

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan made his first public appearance since the recent controversy over his remarks about the Kannada language, but chose not to address the issue directly.

At a grand promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, Haasan took the stage alongside co-stars including Silambarasan, shifting the focus firmly back to cinema.

Without referring to the row explicitly, Haasan thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for standing by him. “I should thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu which stood behind me,” he said during his speech.

Haasan, however, chose to highlight the dedication of the ‘Thug Life’ team, appreciating the technical crew and the global standards they brought to the project. He also expressed admiration for director Mani Ratnam, calling him a “cinema gyani”—a sage of cinema.

Touching briefly on his now-familiar slogan “Uyire, Urave, Tamizhe” (My life, my bond, my Tamil), Kamal Haasan said he now fully understood the depth of the phrase, underlining his emotional and cultural ties to the Tamil language.

The slogan, which has featured prominently in both his political and cinematic events, made another appearance during the ‘Thug Life’ promotions.

While the Chennai crowd and the press expected a statement about the ongoing language controversy, Haasan maintained a deliberate silence.

Meanwhile, the ripple effect of the controversy continued elsewhere. On June 3, the Karnataka High Court voiced its disapproval of Haasan’s comment, calling it insensitive and avoidable.

Justice M Nagaprasanna observed, “A single apology could have resolved the situation… Freedom of expression cannot be extended to the extent of hurting someone’s sentiment.” In a striking metaphor, the judge added, “You cannot unscramble the scrambled egg.”

In light of the court proceedings, producers of ‘Thug Life’ assured the Karnataka High Court that the film will not release in the state on June 5, even as it opens in theatres across the rest of India.