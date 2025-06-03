Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise, withdraws ‘Thug Life’ from Karnataka

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has informed the Karnataka High Court that his much-anticipated film ‘Thug Life’ will not be released in the state next week.

The decision follows mounting protests over a comment Haasan made suggesting that Kannada evolved from Tamil, a remark that ignited widespread anger and sparked calls for an apology.

Despite the backlash, Haasan has remained steadfast in his position. Through his legal counsel, Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, he conveyed to the court that he would not be issuing an apology, arguing that he meant no disrespect and had not used any derogatory language towards Kannada.

“The actor respects the Kannada language,” his lawyer told the bench. “There was no ill intent. He has not insulted Kannada nor shown it in a poor light. Therefore, he feels there is no need to apologise.”

The Karnataka High Court, however, wasn’t entirely convinced. Presiding over the matter, Justice M. Nagaprasanna noted that a simple clarification or even a single word could have prevented the controversy from spiraling.

“It seems his ego is standing in the way,” the judge remarked candidly. “No one should hurt the sentiments of the people. Language is not just communication, it is culture, emotion, and pride.”

The judge emphasized the deeply emotional value of linguistic identity in India, especially in states like Karnataka, where language is closely tied to regional pride and history. “Water, land, and language—’Jala, Nela, Bashe’—are sacred to the people,” he said.

The legal proceedings began after Kamal Haasan sought protection for the release of ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka, fearing disruptions and unrest. Instead, the hearing turned into a heated discussion about responsibility, speech, and the consequences of public commentary.

The judge questioned why the police should be required to protect a film whose controversy stemmed from the actor’s own statements.

The statement in question was made during the audio launch of ‘Thug Life’ in Chennai, where Haasan reportedly claimed that Kannada was born out of Tamil. The comment quickly went viral and triggered outrage across Karnataka, with multiple Kannada groups demanding a retraction.