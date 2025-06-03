Bhumi Pednekar on breaking stereotypes: “I want stories that humble me”

It’s been a full decade since Bhumi Pednekar took her first big leap onto the silver screen, and what a ride it’s been.

Remember ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’? The 2015 rom-com that made us laugh, cry, and root for an unconventional love story? That was Bhumi’s debut, and she wasn’t just acting, she was transforming.

Advertisement

From gaining weight for the role to playing an everyday woman with grit and heart, Bhumi announced her arrival in Bollywood not with a glamorous bang, but with realness.

Advertisement

Fast-forward 10 years, and she’s carved out a space unlike anyone else in the industry. Bhumi isn’t chasing the glam, she’s chasing impact.

In a recent chat with IANS, the actress opened up about what keeps her inspired, saying, “I just want to be a part of stories that are meaningful, that give me an opportunity to do diverse kinds of roles… Stories and cinema have helped me expand my world.”

And she means it. Whether it’s diving deep into the heart of rural India in ‘Sonchiriya’, tackling taboo topics in ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, or portraying a queer woman in ‘Badhaai Do’, Bhumi doesn’t pick easy.

She picks roles that push boundaries, challenge norms, and—most importantly—change perspectives.

Her journey isn’t just about the box office. It’s about bravery. “I could have never imagined playing somebody who is from Chambal or Morena,” she shared. “Those are the kind of stories that I want to do—stories that humble me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

From the urban lanes of Mumbai to the dusty heartlands of India, Bhumi Pednekar has shape-shifted into characters that reflect the country’s diversity. She’s not here for the surface-level stuff. She wants roles that let her grow, that let her think beyond herself, and that crack open new corners of empathy.

And for someone who started her career behind the scenes as a casting assistant at Yash Raj Films, her rise feels almost poetic. Acting, for Bhumi, isn’t just a career—it’s her lifeline. “It is liberating to me. It is my oxygen,” she said. “This is all I want to do.”