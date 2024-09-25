Kamal Haasan completes filming for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Kamal Haasan has officially wrapped up the shoot for his much-anticipated film, ‘Thug Life’, directed by the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The announcement was made on social media by the film’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, on Tuesday.

In an exciting post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the production team celebrated the completion of the film’s shooting. A special video accompanied the announcement, offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Mani Ratnam directing the film. Toward the end, the video showed Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and the rest of the crew marking the official wrap-up.

The post read: “Shooting Completed #Thuglife enters the next phase #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR.”

‘Touted as a gripping gangster drama’, ‘Thug Life’ is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and veteran actor Nasser. Adding to the film’s appeal, the musical score has been composed by the legendary AR Rahman, raising expectations for both the film’s narrative and its soundtrack.

One of the most recent updates regarding the film is that actor Ali Fazal has also joined the cast, sparking even more excitement among fans and cinephiles.

The film has been generating buzz since last year when the title, ‘Thug Life’, was officially revealed. This announcement was made ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, with the production house treating fans to an atmospheric teaser video on Instagram.

The video showcased Kamal Haasan in a gritty, never-seen-before avatar, draped in a rugged cloak, wandering through a desolate landscape. As the clip progresses, Haasan’s character is pursued by a group of men, culminating in a dramatic reveal of his look, complete with a thick moustache and beard, hinting at the intense nature of his role.

‘Thug Life’ marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after decades, their previous collaboration being the iconic 1987 film ‘Nayakan’, which remains a landmark in Indian cinema.