‘Jailer 2’ begins shooting; Rajinikanth’s teaser ignites fan frenzy!

Superstar Rajinikanth is back in action! The much-awaited sequel to ‘Jailer’ has officially begun shooting, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Production house Sun Pictures confirmed the news on Monday, sharing a post on X that read, “Muthuvel Pandian’s hunt begins! Jailer 2 shoot starts today.”

The film is expected to kick off in Chennai before heading to other locations, including Goa and Theni. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the cast, rumors are swirling that Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam legend Mohanlal might be part of the film. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Advertisement

The hype around ‘Jailer 2’ skyrocketed when Sun Pictures dropped a quirky yet thrilling announcement teaser. The video opens with a radio broadcast warning about an approaching cyclone, setting the stage for an intriguing setup.

Advertisement

Director Nelson and music composer Anirudh are seen casually chatting in Goa, supposedly brainstorming ideas for a new movie.

The conversation takes a hilarious turn as they struggle to come up with a solid story. Suddenly, chaos erupts—random people storm in, only to be shot or stabbed, sending Nelson and Anirudh ducking for cover.

And then, the moment fans had been waiting for—Rajinikanth makes his grand entrance, hunting down the remaining enemies. As he steps out, a grenade is thrown inside, leading to an intense showdown outside.

A stunned Anirudh turns to Nelson and exclaims, “This looks fearsome, Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!”

The teaser was an instant hit, racking up over 13 million views in just 48 hours.

The first ‘Jailer’ was a massive success, collecting around ₹650 crore at the box office. With director Nelson and music composer Anirudh reuniting, expectations for ‘Jailer 2’ are through the roof.