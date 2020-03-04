Baahubali actor Prabhas is all set to bring another love saga, tentatively titled Jaan for his fans. One of the highly-awaited films of the year, the audience will see Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas in the female-lead. While the film is already on the floors, the Saaho actor is all set to move to Europe for a new schedule.

On Wednesday morning, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he was heading to Europe for the shooting of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. As the actor is travelling to Europe for the shooting of Jaan amid Coronavirus outbreak, Prabhas made sure to wear a safety mask.

The photos and videos of him, dressed in his comfy track pant and black t-shirt, and wearing a safety mask, is making rounds on the internet. Even celebrities are concerned with the widespread of the deadly virus and are taking all the precautions while travelling to other countries.

Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and has already reached India. For the unversed, India has 28 confirmed cases as of now, including 14 Italians with over 3200 cases worldwide.