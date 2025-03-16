‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ release date locked, fans brace for Pawan Kalyan’s comeback

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for Pawan Kalyan’s magnum opus ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, there’s some exciting news for you, as the makers of this grand period drama have officially announced a new release date.

Originally slated to hit the big screens on March 28, the film’s arrival has now been pushed to May 9, 2025, thanks to some intense post-production work.

Taking to Instagram, the film’s team shared a fiery update that read:

“The battle is set, and the fight for JUSTICE and DHARMA will be unstoppable! #HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and NOTHING will alter the hunt this time. A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A POWER-PACKED ENTERTAINER is loading from @PawanKalyan Garu. Brace for the storm! Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli – Team #HHVM.”

Talk about building the hype!

What’s the buzz about?

Set against the backdrop of the 17th century, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs. Spirit’ tells the tale of an outlaw who rises against tyranny to protect his people. Directed by Jyothi Krishna and penned by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava, this action-packed historical drama promises high-octane action and intense storytelling.

The film boasts a stellar cast with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. But that’s not all! Bollywood sensation Bobby Deol is also playing a pivotal role, adding even more firepower to this already massive project.

In fact, on Bobby’s 56th birthday earlier this year, the makers dropped a jaw-dropping poster of him clad in a striking black outfit, wielding a sword with sheer intensity. Bobby, who recently wowed Telugu audiences with ‘Daaku Maharaj’ alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal, seems ready to create magic once again in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu.’

Why the delay?

While fans were eager to catch the film in March, the makers decided to take a little extra time to perfect the visual grandeur and action sequences. With such a massive historical setting and intense VFX work involved, the delay only hints at something epic brewing for the big screen.

From the intense teasers to the gripping character posters, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ has already set the internet on fire before the release. And now, with the new release date locked in, fans are marking their calendars and counting down the days.

So, gear up for an epic battle of justice and dharma as Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol bring the storm to theatres on May 9, 2025.