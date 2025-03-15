It’s a wrap! Salman Khan wraps shoot for ‘Sikandar’ with THIS

Fans of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan started the countdown when Sajid Nadiadwala announced Salman Khan in and as ‘Sikandar.’ Recently, the makers dropped the pulsating track ‘Johra Jabeen.’ Featuring groovy beats and a catchy hook, the track is the new party banger. Following this, Salman Khan recently dropped the Holi track ‘Bam Bam Bhole.’ Now, the makers have finally wrapped the filming. Fans can expect the post-production to also wrap up soon. To mark the wrap, the first thing that the star did was shave his beard.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped up the shooting for their next, ‘Sikandar.’ As reported by NDTV, a source close to the production revealed that it’s a wrap for the film. “It was a patchwork sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra. And the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look.”

The source added, “Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks. The makers are now focused on post-production, adding finishing touches to the final product to prepare it for the Eid 2025 weekend.”

Teasing details about the project’s status, the source added that the makers have locked the edit. “And work is progressing on colour grading, VFX, and background.” Moreover, the makers will finalise the final prints of the film in the next few days. This will finally start the countdown for the theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The title will hit theatres on the day of Eid 2025.