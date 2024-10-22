Happy birthday Prabhas: A Look at the biggest hits of the pan-Indian superstar

Today marks the 45th birthday of Prabhas, a pan-India superstar who continues to set the box office on fire.

Known for his versatility and larger-than-life screen presence, Prabhas has cemented his position as one of the most bankable actors in Indian cinema. Over the past few years, he has delivered a string of blockbuster films, with five of them earning over ₹100 crore on their opening day.

Prabhas’ journey to stardom has been nothing short of spectacular. From a promising actor in Telugu cinema to becoming a global icon, his rise has been fuelled by an unwavering dedication to his craft and a keen understanding of audience expectations.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout films that have shaped his career and contributed to his immense success.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

It’s impossible to talk about Prabhas without mentioning ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, the film that catapulted him into superstardom. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this epic fantasy saga shattered every record in sight. On its opening day alone, it raked in a staggering ₹217 crore worldwide, a number that no Indian film had ever seen before.

Saaho

Following the massive success of ‘Baahubali 2’, Prabhas returned to the big screen with ‘Saaho’, an action-packed thriller that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The film’s grand scale, international appeal, and high-octane sequences helped it open to an impressive ₹130 crore worldwide. Although ‘Saaho’ received mixed reviews from critics, Prabhas’ star power was undeniable.

Adipurush

In ‘Adipurush’, Prabhas took on a mythological role, portraying Lord Ram in a film that was eagerly awaited by fans across the country. Despite some polarizing reviews, the film proved to be a commercial success, collecting ₹140 crore on its opening day. The movie showcased Prabhas’ ability to excel in roles rooted in mythology and history, further expanding his fan base and influence in these genres.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Teaming up with Prashanth Neel, the director behind the ‘KGF’ series, Prabhas delivered yet another box office hit with ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. The film, a gritty action-thriller, opened to ₹178 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest openers of the year. The combination of Prabhas’ charisma and Neel’s sharp direction turned this film into a major event.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas’ latest release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, marks his entry into the world of science fiction. Set in a futuristic world, the film brought in ₹180 crore on its first day. It showcased Prabhas’ versatility as an actor. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ not only pushed the boundaries of Indian cinema in terms of genre. It also reinforced Prabhas’ ability to lead films that appeal to a wide range of audiences.

Prabhas stands out with his unprecedented streak of films that consistently draw massive crowds across the country. His appeal is not just limited to South India. Prabhas’ films resonate with audiences in the North and overseas, making him a true pan-India superstar.

Happy birthday, Prabhas!