South star Mohanlal is celebrating his 60th birthday on Thursday. Winner of five national awards, for those in the industry he is Lal, but those who consider him near, refer to him as ‘Lalettan’. The actor has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning four decades.

However, there’s an interesting thing that most of you may not know. According to the Malayalam almanac, his birthday was on Tuesday but according to the Christian calendar it falls on Thursday and according to some reports, the actor celebrates his birthday according to the Malayalam calendar.

Not just films, Mohanlal is loved for his television appearance as well. The Drishyam actor is loved for his weekly appearances in Bigg Boss Malayalam.

On the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday today, the who’s who of the Indian film industry have taken to social media to wish the versatile actor.

Actor Harish Kalyan took to his Twitter handle and called Mohanlal ‘one of the finest actors in Indian Cinema’. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the complete actor @Mohanlal sir. One of the finest actors in the Indian Cinema. It has always been a treat to watch you on screen Sir! #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #HappyBirthdayLaletta (sic).”

Actor Kamal Hassan and his dear friend also wrote on Twitter, “Dear [email protected] I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother (Sic).”

Actor Nivin Pauly shared a picture along with Mohanlal and wrote, “Happy birthday Laletta @Mohanlal (sic).”

Actor Aju Varghese also shared a BTS picture with the star and wrote, “The legend, the master, and unbelievably humble human…. Wishing you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lal sir (sic).”

The legend, the master, and unbelievably humble human….

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a picture and wrote, “Happy birthday Chettan! (sic).”

On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Jeethu Joseph’s Ram and his own directorial debut Barroz.