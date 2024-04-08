Happy birthday, Allu Arjun. Top 5 films that define his legacy

As Tollywood’s beloved icon, Allu Arjun, celebrates his 42nd birthday today, fans are reminiscing over his illustrious career filled with stellar performances and blockbuster hits. From his charismatic presence to his impeccable dance moves, Allu Arjun has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of millions. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit his top five iconic films that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema:

1. “Arya” (2004):

Allu Arjun skyrocketed to fame with his electrifying performance in this romantic action film directed by Sukumar. His portrayal of Arya, a passionate young man deeply in love, won hearts and set the box office on fire. The film’s soulful music and Allu Arjun’s dynamic acting made it an instant classic.

2. “Race Gurram” (2014):

Allu Arjun delivered a powerhouse performance in this action-comedy directed by Surender Reddy. Playing the role of a carefree and eccentric young man, he showcased his versatility as an actor. “Race Gurram” was not only a commercial success but also earned critical acclaim for its entertainment value and Allu Arjun’s comic timing.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

3. “Sarrainodu” (2016):

Allu Arjun mesmerized audiences with his intense portrayal of Gana in this high-octane action film directed by Boyapati Srinu. His electrifying dance moves and powerful dialogues made him the heartthrob of the masses. “Sarrainodu” emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year, reaffirming Allu Arjun’s star status.

4. “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” (2020):

Allu Arjun stole the show with his charismatic performance in this family drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Playing the role of Bantu, a middle-class man who discovers his true identity, he delivered a nuanced performance that struck a chord with audiences. The film’s soulful music and Allu Arjun’s emotional portrayal earned widespread acclaim.

5. “Pushpa: The Rise” (2021):

Allu Arjun captivated audiences with his transformative performance in this action thriller directed by Sukumar. Playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a rugged and fearless red sandalwood smuggler, he pushed the boundaries of his acting prowess. “Pushpa: The Rise” became a massive success, setting new records at the box office and establishing Allu Arjun as a force to reckon with in Indian cinema.

As Allu Arjun celebrates his 42nd birthday, his fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, especially ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ confident that he will continue to enthrall them with his unparalleled talent and dedication to his craft. Here’s wishing the Stylish Star a fantastic year ahead filled with success, happiness, and many more memorable performances! Happy birthday, Allu Arjun.