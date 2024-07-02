Rakul Preet Singh eyes Telugu film comeback, seeks perfect script

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for a heartfelt return to her Telugu film roots, eagerly anticipating the perfect script to mark her comeback and reconnect with her loyal fanbase down South. The actress, known for her versatile roles in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, hinted at her plans through a recent Instagram story, sparking excitement among her followers.

In a candid AMA session, Rakul expressed her longing to reconnect with her Telugu fans, stating, “I really miss all my Telugu fans, and I really want to do a Telugu film soon. I’m just waiting for the right script, something that’s truly exciting.” Reflecting on her Telugu heritage, she added, “The part of me that is the Telugu Ammai is really missing Telugu now, so hopefully soon. I’m currently exploring a couple of scripts.”

Rakul Preet Singh’s career boasts a rich tapestry of successes in South Indian cinema, having made her mark with notable films like ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Loukyam’, ‘Sarrainodu’, and more. Her upcoming ventures include the eagerly awaited “Indian 2”, alongside the iconic Kamal Haasan, and the sequel “De De Pyaar De 2”, following the success of its predecessor. Scheduled for release after these projects is “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, promising to be an engaging narrative. Additionally, she is set to feature in ‘Ameeri’, a compelling drama expected to showcase her acting prowess.

Advertisement

With her deep-rooted connection to Telugu cinema and a diverse array of projects on the horizon, Rakul Preet Singh continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility across different film industries. Her quest for the ideal script signifies not just a professional milestone but also a personal journey back to her Telugu origins, where her career first blossomed.