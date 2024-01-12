Guntur Kaaram rocks box office with ₹50 cr day 1 opening

In a much-anticipated cinematic spectacle, Guntur Kaaram, the latest offering starring the charismatic Mahesh Babu, stormed into theaters on Friday, January 12, 2024. Directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas and produced under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations by S. Radha Krishna, Telugu film Guntur Kaaram is generating immense buzz and is poised to make a significant mark at the box office.

From the early reports, Guntur Kaaram witnessed an impressive 74.67% Telugu occupancy on its opening day. The morning shows recorded a whopping 74.67% attendance, setting the stage for a promising theatrical run. Despite the afternoon, evening, and night shows reporting 0% occupancy, the overall response indicates a strong opening for the film.

As per sacnilk’s analysis, the film is projected to amass an estimated ₹50 crore nett in India on its first day. This early success can be attributed to the fervent anticipation among fans, who have eagerly awaited the release of this Mahesh Babu-starrer.

Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram boasts a stellar cast, featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Jayaram. The trailer, which was unveiled earlier, has already garnered immense excitement, offering a glimpse into the compelling narrative directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Mahesh Babu’s on-screen presence in the trailer has left audiences in awe, with his powerful delivery of mass dialogues and flawless execution of intense action sequences. The character of Ramana, portrayed by Babu, unfolds in the trailer, unveiling a tale of abandonment and personal growth set against the backdrop of the vibrant city of Guntur.

The film marks a collaboration between a seasoned director and an ensemble cast, creating an immersive cinematic experience that has resonated well with the audience. As the box office numbers continue to roll in, Guntur Kaaram appears to be well on its way to establishing a significant presence in the Indian film industry, driven by the star power of Mahesh Babu and the compelling storytelling of Trivikram Srinivas.