Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar’s triple avatar unveiled for Pongal 2025

Get ready to mark your calendars because the much-anticipated film “Good Bad Ugly” is set to hit the screens on Pongal 2025! Fans are buzzing with excitement as the first look poster featuring none other than Ajith Kumar is out, giving us a glimpse into what promises to be an electrifying ride.

Mythri Productions took to social media to drop not just one, but three jaw-dropping looks of Ajith from the movie. Each look seems to represent a different facet of his character – the ‘Good’, the ‘Bad’, and the ‘Ugly’. But it’s the first look that’s stealing the spotlight, showcasing Ajith like never before in a bold and eccentric avatar.

Sporting flashy gold jewelry and exuding an air of defiance with a raised middle finger, Ajith’s portrayal hints at a character deeply entrenched in the world of crime and mischief. With weapons scattered across the table, it’s clear that this isn’t your run-of-the-mill drama; instead, it promises to be a rollercoaster of a crime comedy.

Rumors had been swirling about Ajith possibly taking on a triple role, and the first look poster confirms it, marking his second foray into playing multiple characters since his 2006 blockbuster “Varalaru”. But it’s not just the star power that’s turning heads – “Good Bad Ugly” boasts a stellar technical team.

With music by the acclaimed Rockstar DSP, also known as Devi Sri Prasad, and cinematography helmed by Abhinandhan Ramanujam, the film is in good hands. And what better time to release such a highly anticipated flick than during Pongal, a period known for blockbuster releases in Tamil Nadu?

Fans hailed Ajith’s last Pongal release, “Thunivu”, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, as a smash hit, fueling high expectations for “Good Bad Ugly” to replicate its success. So, gear up for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as Ajith Kumar takes us on a wild ride through the realms of good, bad, and ugly this Pongal!