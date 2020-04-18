It’s good news for all Mahesh Babu fans as the actor is all set to collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamouli. After filming RRR, SS Rajamouli will reportedly join hands with Tollywood the megastar.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news announcement. Sharing a collage of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamoui, Adarsh wrote, “BIGGG NEWS… #Telugu superstar #MaheshBabu and director #SSRajamouli to collaborate… #Mahesh will star in #Rajamouli’s next directorial, after #RRR… Produced by KL Narayana… Will go on floors in 2022 (sic).”

The film will reportedly be produced by KL Narayana and will go on floors in 2022.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The historical drama is based on the pre-independent era and the makers recently revealed the motion poster and glimpses of the lead actors’ first looks. The film has currently come to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy among others in pivotal roles.

The story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian Army, played by Mahesh Babu. The film turned out to be a huge hit in the world-wide box office.