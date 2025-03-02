Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘I’m Game’ marks his thrilling comeback to Malayalam cinema

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is all ready to make a comeback in Malayalam cinema with his latest film, ‘I’m Game’. The actor unveiled the film’s official title and first-look poster on Saturday, creating excitement among his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared the intriguing poster featuring a wounded hand clutching a playing card, hinting at a high-stakes thriller.

The caption read, “The Game is On! #RollYourDice #ImGame,” giving a glimpse of the film’s intense narrative. The movie was previously referred to as ‘DQ40’, marking the actor’s 40th project.

Check Dulquer Salmaan announcing ‘I’m Game’ here:

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, ‘I’m Game’ is co-produced by Dulquer himself under his banner, Wayfarer Films. This project marks his return to Malayalam cinema after ‘King of Kotha’ in 2023, which had a lukewarm box office reception despite high anticipation.

Alongside ‘I’m Game’, Dulquer has another exciting project lined up — ‘Kaantha’, a multilingual film set in 1950s Madras. The actor revealed the film’s first-look poster last month, celebrating 13 years in the film industry.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Rana Daggubati, ‘Kaantha’ explores human relationships against the backdrop of societal change. Actress Bhagyashri Borse will also feature in the film.

With these upcoming projects, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to showcase his versatility across different genres and languages.