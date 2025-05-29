Dulquer Salmaan honoured at Telangana state film awards for ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has added another feather to his cap, taking home the Jury Award at the Telangana State Film Awards—also known as the Gaddar Awards—for his standout performance in ‘Lucky Baskhar’.

The recognition shines a light on both his acting range and his fearless choice of roles that steer clear of formulaic storytelling.

In ‘Lucky Baskhar’, Dulquer Salmaan steps into the shoes of an everyday man named Baskhar, whose journey through life is quietly gripping. There are no dramatic showdowns or larger-than-life moments here—just a character shaped by small victories, everyday struggles, and a longing for something more.

Dulquer’s portrayal is subtle yet stirring, winning praise for its emotional depth and honesty.

The award jury applauded the way he brought Baskhar to life, describing his performance as more than just acting—it was, in their words, “a portrayal of lived experience.” His ability to convey vulnerability without losing the core strength of the character struck a chord with both viewers and critics.

This award marks a high point in Dulquer’s ongoing journey as a pan-Indian actor. Known for moving fluidly between Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, he has built a career grounded in versatility.