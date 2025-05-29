Anurag Basu reveals Konkona’s tearful moment missing Irrfan on ‘Metro…In Dino’ set

At the recent launch event for the much-anticipated song “Zamaana Lage” from ‘Metro…In Dino’, director Anurag Basu opened up about a heartfelt moment on set that brought back memories of the late, legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

The occasion was emotional, especially for actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who once again steps into the shoes of her character from the beloved ‘Life in a… Metro’ — but this time without her dear friend and co-star Irrfan.

Anurag Basu candidly revealed how Konkona, while shooting a particular scene in the sequel, suddenly broke down in tears.

The reason? The mood and tone of the scene echoed one from the original film, bringing back the bittersweet memories of Irrfan Khan’s presence, and his absence now felt deeply by everyone involved.

“It was a moment that touched all of us,” Anurag shared at the Mumbai event, his voice tinged with emotion. “Konkona started crying because the scene reminded her so much of Irrfan. Even now, I worry about how we’ll handle questions about him because we miss him terribly.”

His words reminded everyone how deeply the loss of both Irrfan Khan and the legendary singer KK—whose songs ‘Alvida’ and ‘O Meri Jaan’ still resonate—has affected the entire film fraternity.

For fans, this makes ‘Metro…In Dino’ not just a sequel but a tribute of sorts—a celebration of memories and connections forged in the original ‘Life in a… Metro’. Konkona is the only actor returning from the original cast, making her journey in the new film all the more poignant.

‘Metro…In Dino’ is the final chapter in Anurag Basu’s trilogy of hyperlinked films, following the beloved ‘Life in a… Metro’ and the quirky ‘Ludo’.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring heavyweights like Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and of course, Konkona Sen Sharma herself. Newer faces such as Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee add fresh energy to the mix.

Musically, the film marks a reunion between Anurag Basu and celebrated composer Pritam, known for his ability to craft unforgettable soundtracks that elevate the storytelling.