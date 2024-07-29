Dhanush’s new look unveiled in ‘Kubera’ poster on his 40th birthday

On his 40th birthday today, actor Dhanush received a special gift from the makers of his upcoming film ‘Kubera’—a striking new-look poster featuring his intense character. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film’s poster release coincided with the actor’s milestone birthday, showcasing Dhanush in a compelling avatar.

The ‘Kubera’ poster launch was accompanied by warm birthday wishes from the film’s team, who hailed Dhanush as a phenomenal actor known for his groundbreaking performances. ‘Kubera’, named after the god of wealth symbolized by money, promises to showcase Dhanush in a role that aligns with the film’s theme.

Joining Dhanush in this ambitious project are co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, each bringing their own dynamic to the narrative. Earlier glimpses of the film included a captivating first look of Rashmika Mandanna, seen unearthing a suitcase brimming with currency in a jungle setting, hinting at intriguing plot developments.

Similarly, Nagarjuna’s first look featured him amidst a rain-soaked environment, surrounded by trucks laden with money, setting the stage for what appears to be a riveting tale of wealth and its consequences.

‘Kubera’ is poised to be a pan-Indian venture, catering to audiences in Tamil and Telugu languages alike. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, the film has already garnered significant attention for its promising cast and compelling storyline.

As excitement builds around ‘Kubera’, Dhanush’s birthday celebration includes not just personal milestones but also anticipation for what promises to be another memorable addition to his illustrious filmography.