Keerthy Suresh’s latest film Penguin released on 19th June 2020 and it looked like everyone was waiting for the day to finally watch the film.

The film has stood up to the expectations of everyone and did phenomenal and everyone has nothing but praises for this masterpiece. From Keerthy’s acting, storyline, music, layers of truth, all the timings were just perfect. The dog Cyrus had also an extremely crucial part to play which was done extremely well.

Ever since the film was announced till the day it was released, appreciations have kept flowing in. Penguin is a psychological thriller packed with layers of truth that keep on unfolding as and when the film proceeds. It’s about a boy who mysteriously disappears in the woods and a mother whose hopes don’t die even after the son was declared dead. The film is woman-centric and shows how a mother can beat all the odds in order to save her child from any and every danger that comes across.

The film had the debut duo of Keerthy Suresh as an actress on the OTT platform and Eashvar Karthic as a director. Penguin has marked Keerthy’s best performance till date. The makers had also ensured to keep the male lead under wraps until the final release and it came as a surprise for everyone.

Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under the banner Stone Bench Films and is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. Make sure not to miss out on the psychological thriller film. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu and dubbed in Malayalam.