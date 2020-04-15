The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the entire planet under its sway and forced people to stay at home and combat the deadly virus. With every passing day, there has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases all across the world. Several celebs have also encountered the virus and lost lives around the globe. In India, singer Kanika Kapoor became the first celeb to develop COVID-19 symptoms, but post-treatment, she is back in home quarantine. After her, producer Karim Morani and his two daughters were also found showing symptoms. They were admitted to hospital. While, after treatment Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani have been discharged from the hospital, Karim Morani is still under observation.

Meanwhile, Spain is one of the countries worst hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bollywood and South Indian actress Shriya Saran’s husband Andrei Koscheev was rushed to a hospital in Barcelona on getting COVID-19 symptoms. The couple, who is living in Spain visited a hospital, however, the doctors turned them away and were asked to live in quarantine.

Sharing the experience, Shriya told Times of India in an interview, “Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.”

Shriya also opened up about their second marriage anniversary on March 13, which turned out to be the day when they realised the seriousness of the situation. She said, “We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That’s when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed. The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. In fact, Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I’m brown, they didn’t realise we were together, so they let us go.”

One of the adorable couples in the film industry, Shriya and Andrei got married as per Hindu traditions last year on March 19 in Udaipur.

On the work front, Shriya Saran was last seen in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. The actress made a guest appearance in the film.