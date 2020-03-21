Kamal Haasan is the latest addition in the list of the celebs who are showing their concern over Coronavirus scare. The actor took to his official Twitter handle to share a couple of videos in which he can be seen raising awareness and appealing to his fans asking them to practice social-distancing.

Sharing the video, Kamal Haasan stressed that India is currently in its crucial fourth week of the coronavirus outbreak. Emphasising on the importance of staying indoors, Kamal said, “Please stay indoors and step out of your house only when it is necessary. I had to come out of my house to record this video. By doing so, you can restrict the spread of the virus to yourself and others.”

He further added, “If you test positive for coronavirus, it doesn’t mean it’s fatal. It could be worse for those people who are immuno-compromised. Stay at home and talk to your family. Make use of this opportunity to speak to your loved ones over the phone. But, don’t agree when they call you to meet outside. We should be responsible. Do not be overconfident that you won’t contract the virus. It is important that we shouldn’t be the carrier for the virus.”

He also shared another video in which he emphasised on some important tips on how to spend one’s leisure time. He asked people to take up a hobby that they had been trying to do for a long time. “Catch a movie at home. Pick up a book and read. Subscribe for online courses for your kids,” he advised.

The Indian actor added that it is okay for people to worry about money and how to pay school fees for kids. “It is important that you stay healthy to earn for your family. The upcoming two weeks are extremely important,” he added.

Recently, Kamal Hasaan announced that he stands in solidarity with PM Narendra Modi for ‘janta curfew’. He invited fellow actors namely, Ajith, Vijay, Rajinikanth and others to observe self-curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm.