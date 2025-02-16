Chittajallu Krishnaveni, who introduced NTR, passes away at 100

Legendary Telugu actress and filmmaker Chittajallu Krishnaveni passed away at the age of 100 due to age-related ailments. She breathed her last at her residence on Sunday, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema.

Hailing from Pangidi in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, Chittajallu Krishnaveni began her journey in the entertainment industry as a drama artist before making her film debut as a child artist in ‘Anasuya’.

Her passion for cinema led her to Chennai in 1939, where she soon became a prominent figure in Telugu films and even ventured into Tamil cinema.

Krishnaveni played a pivotal role in shaping the Telugu film industry, both as an actress and a producer. She was instrumental in introducing legendary figures like Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao.

She also cast Akkineni Nageswara Rao in ‘Keelugurram’, a film that remains significant in Telugu cinema. Expanding her reach beyond Telugu films, she produced the Kannada movie ‘Bhakta Kumbhara’ featuring Rajkumar.

Beyond acting, she left an indelible mark as a playback singer. Her rendition of ‘Jo Achyutananda Jojo Mukunda’ made history as the first-ever Annamayya Keerthana recorded for Telugu cinema.

Her production work thrived at Sobhanachala Studios in Chennai, which she managed alongside her husband, the Mirzapuram zamindar.

Her contributions to cinema were recognized in 2004 when she received the prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award. Even in her later years, she continued to influence the industry, guiding her daughter, N. R. Anuradha, into film production.