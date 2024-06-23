Bosco Martis shares BTS photo with NTR Jr. on ‘Devara’ set in Thailand

Ace choreographer Bosco Martis has given fans a treat by sharing a behind-the-scenes snapshot with the beloved “Man of the Masses,” NTR Jr., from the set of the much-anticipated film “Devara” in Thailand. This rare photo captures the excitement and camaraderie as they work together on a melodic sequence for the upcoming action thriller.

NTR Jr., celebrated for his exceptional dance skills, is seen collaborating with Bosco Martis, who expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity. “At last, we get to VIBE with the exceptionally talented @jrntr,” Martis wrote in his Instagram post, accompanied by hashtags #devara and #boscocaesar. This post has since garnered significant attention, with fans eagerly discussing the duo’s collaboration.

In addition to NTR Jr., the set in Thailand also features Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy filming a romantic melody amid the scenic beauty of the location. This marks one of the several highlights of “Devara,” which promises to deliver a rich blend of action, drama, and romance.

Directed by Kortala Siva, “Devara: Part 1” is an Indian Telugu-language action film releasing on September 27, 2024. The film is Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna’s production under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The star-studded cast includes N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shruti Marathe, who are making their Telugu film debuts. The ensemble cast also features renowned actors such as Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain.

“Devara” is generating considerable buzz not only for its impressive cast but also for the collaboration between NTR Jr. and Bosco Martis. Fans of NTR Jr. are particularly excited to see the actor showcase his dancing prowess, which has consistently set him apart in the industry.

The picturesque backdrop of Thailand adds an extra layer of allure to the film, promising visually stunning sequences that will captivate audiences. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses behind the scenes and the eventual cinematic experience.