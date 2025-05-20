‘War 2’ teaser ignites debate: Netizens react with mixed reviews

Just when fans were celebrating NTR Jr.’s 42nd birthday with cake and hashtags, YRF decided to turn up the heat — by dropping the teaser for ‘War 2’. And let’s just say, the internet is ‘not’ calm.

Within minutes of the teaser going live, social media exploded with reactions — some stunned, some thrilled, and others, well, not completely sold.

Why? Because this isn’t just a teaser. It’s an all-out adrenaline rush where Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. go head-to-head in what looks like the biggest face-off of the year.

Clocking in just over a minute, the ‘War 2’ teaser wastes zero time in playing nice. From the first frame, we’re in the middle of chaos: choppers slicing the skies, cars somersaulting mid-air, and bullets flying like it’s Diwali. And there they are — Hrithik and NTR Jr., walking straight into battle mode.

The visual? Pure cinematic testosterone.

NTR Jr., known for his commanding screen presence in the South, is bringing major heat in his first YRF outing. Clad in tactical gear and armed to the teeth, he’s a force of fury. Hrithik, cool and calculated as ever, brings back the brooding charm from the first ‘War’, only this time, he’s facing a whole new level of danger.

Adding a surprise twist, Kiara Advani shows up briefly in the teaser. While we only get glimpses, there’s definitely some chemistry brewing with Hrithik.

A little romance in the middle of the carnage? Why not.

But it’s the fan reactions that are stealing the spotlight. On X (formerly Twitter), fans wrote their opinions:

The Ayan Mukherji Shot … YJHD, Brahmāstra and now War2 that close up face is mandatory in entry scenes pic.twitter.com/iZ8cQr2d44 — Kabir (@Reykabiraa) May 20, 2025

Hopefully they polish the VFX before release❗ The green screen is way too obvious right now.#War2 pic.twitter.com/Y9fVWKVFg1 — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) May 20, 2025

Bhai Hrithik is Madman.He hypes his Co-Stars coz he knows once assets drop everyone will hype him only

The Greek God#War2 #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/2lGalNrxzP — 『Ꭺ 』 (@iluffy05) May 20, 2025

Nannu ammana buthulu thittana parledhu Tiger mathram hrithik ni dominate chesi dhobbadu . Get ready for war #War2Teaser #HappyBirthdayNTR #War2 pic.twitter.com/puKTsCW8e7 — Rebal Relangi (@RebalRelang) May 20, 2025

However, not everyone’s on board. Some fans were quick to compare the teaser to the original ‘War’ (2019), starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff.

Both leads shared the teaser on Instagram, making sure their fans across India — and across languages — got the memo. Hrithik posted with the line, “The calm is over… The storm begins!” while NTR Jr. dropped a fiery caption: “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji (‘Brahmāstra’), ‘War 2’ is part of the ever-growing YRF Spy Universe and hits theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.