Bindu Ghosh, veteran Tamil comedian and dancer, passes away at 76

In the golden age of Tamil and Telugu cinema, one woman dared to break the mold in a world dominated by male comedians. Bindu Ghosh, the vivacious actress and choreographer who brought laughter to millions, bid her final goodbye at the age of 76 after a prolonged illness.

Her journey in the entertainment world was nothing short of extraordinary. From shaking a leg with legends like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to sharing the screen with rising superstars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Bindu carved her own unique space in the industry.

Advertisement

The year was 1960 when she first graced the silver screen as a dancer in the iconic film ‘Kalathur Kannamma’, where a young Kamal Haasan also made his debut as a child actor. Little did the audience know that this talented dancer would go on to become a comedic powerhouse in the years to come.

Advertisement

In the 1982 film ‘Kozhi Koovuthu’, Bindu Ghosh made her transition from dancer to actress, embracing comedy with flair. This was an era when legends like Goundamani, Senthil, and Manorama ruled the comedy circuit.

Yet, Bindu, with her impeccable timing, unique voice, and infectious energy, held her ground and made her presence felt.

She became a regular face in director Visu’s films, shining in hits like ‘Dowry Kalyanam’ and ‘Thirumathi Oru Vegumathi’. Though often subjected to stereotypical jokes about her weight, Bindu turned those moments into comedic gold with her signature expressions and spunky attitude.

Her ability to effortlessly switch between humor and emotion made her a favorite among filmmakers and audiences alike. She worked alongside the likes of Vijayakanth and Karthik, witnessing their rise to stardom while leaving her own indelible mark on the industry.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the industry, remembering her as a trailblazer who defied norms and paved the way for female comedians in Tamil cinema.