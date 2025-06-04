Allu Arjun marks 15 years of ‘Vedam’ with gratitude and rare photos

Fifteen years ago, ‘Vedam’ hit the screens and quietly etched itself into Telugu cinema’s history. On the film’s 15th anniversary, actor Allu Arjun, who played one of his most unconventional roles in the movie, looked back with fondness and appreciation.

Taking to social media, the ‘Pushpa’ star shared some rare behind-the-scenes moments from the set of ‘Vedam’. These photos took fans right back to the raw energy and emotion of the film.

Alongside the images, he posted a heartfelt message, thanking the team that made the film what it is today.

15 years of Vedam

A film that was out of the box for me.

Gratitude to @DirKrish garu for crafting something so honest.

To my amazing co-stars @MsAnushkaShetty, @HeroManoj1 & @BajpayeeManoj sir , and many others . Sharing this journey with you all was truly special .… pic.twitter.com/fQ4VSGCcAd — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2025

“15 years of ‘Vedam’. A film that was out of the box for me,” he wrote. “Gratitude to Krish garu for crafting something so honest. To my amazing co-stars—Anushka Shetty, Manoj Manchu, Manoj Bajpayee sir—and many others, sharing this journey with you all was truly special.”

He didn’t stop there. Arjun also extended his thanks to the musical genius M. M. Keeravani, who composed the soulful soundtrack, as well as the producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Media Works.

“Heartfelt thanks to the entire team for backing such a bold vision,” he said.

But the biggest thank-you was reserved for the audience. “To all the fans who embraced ‘Vedam’, you made it timeless,” he concluded.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, ‘Vedam’ released on June 4, 2010, and stood out for its storytelling style—a hyperlink narrative that brought together five different lives in a hard-hitting, emotional climax.

Along with Allu Arjun, the film featured standout performances by Manchu Manoj, Anushka Shetty, and veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee. The supporting cast included Saranya Ponvannan, Nagayya, Deeksha Seth, and Lekha Washington.

The film’s cinematography by Gnana Shekar V.S. and Keeravani’s music played a vital role in elevating the emotional depth of the script.

‘Vedam’ was widely acclaimed for breaking stereotypes in commercial cinema and was later remade in Tamil as ‘Vaanam’, directed by Krish himself.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is now diving into his upcoming project with director Atlee—tentatively titled ‘AA22xA6’. The film is expected to be a high-octane drama, and sources reveal that Arjun is currently undergoing an intense physical transformation for the role.

He’s also gearing up for another film with longtime collaborator Trivikram Srinivas, this time venturing into a mythological zone. If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun’s character will be inspired by the deity Lord Karthikeya. Though announced some time ago, the project is still in pre-production.