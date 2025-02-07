Akkineni family meets PM Modi at TDP office in parliament

Akkineni family including Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, and their parents Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni recently made an appearance at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in the Parliament.

The visit came out in a photo shared by MP Shabari on X (formerly Twitter), where she expressed her joy in meeting the prominent film family.

The picture showed the entire Akkineni family, including the smiling faces of Nagarjuna, Amala, Chaitanya, and Sobhita, as they posed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, I met with the actor @iamnagarjuna garu and his family members at the TDP office in Delhi Parliament.@amalaakkineni1 @chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/BnFlGkQ4cX — Dr.Byreddy Shabari (@ByreddyShabari) February 7, 2025

Nagarjuna, known for his versatile roles in Telugu cinema, has been in the spotlight recently due to his success in the 2024 Sankranthi release ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, which had a strong run at the box office.

The veteran actor is also busy working on multiple exciting projects. He is currently shooting for ‘Kubera’, directed by Sekhar Kammula, where he shares the screen with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna.

Additionally, Nagarjuna is part of ‘Coolie’, in direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. It features a stellar ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR.

Chaitanya, Nagarjuna’s son, last appeared in ‘Custody’ (2023) and the Prime Video web series ‘Dhootha’. His most recent film, ‘Thandel’, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, hit theatres this past Friday.

Though it received mixed reviews, the film, which stars Chaitanya alongside Sai Pallavi, has been gaining attention. Chaitanya has not announced his next project yet but remains one of the industry’s rising stars.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala, who has steadily made her mark in both films and OTT projects, last appeared in ‘Monkey Man’ and ‘Love, Sitara’ in 2024.

The couple, Chaitanya and Sobhita, tied the knot in December 2024 after their engagement in August of the same year.