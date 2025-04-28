Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Pahalgam attack: “It’s truly shameful”

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spoken out with deep emotion and anger following the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on April 22.

Speaking to ANI, the acclaimed actor did not mince words, calling the incident “shameful” and expressing confidence that there will be justice.

“Whatever happened is extremely wrong… it’s truly shameful,” Nawazuddin said. “There’s a lot of sadness and anger. I am sure our government is taking this seriously and will make sure those behind this horrific act receive punishment.”

The tragedy, where terrorists targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving many others injured. It’s being called one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama incident, which saw 40 CRPF personnel lose their lives.

Nawazuddin, who has often praised Kashmir and its people, shared how the attack has left not just tourists but also locals heartbroken. He emphasized that the loss here isn’t just economic — it’s deeply personal for the Kashmiri people, who are renowned for their hospitality.

“Tourism has definitely suffered badly,” he admitted. “But more than financial damage, what struck me is the deep anger among the local people. Kashmiris treat visitors like family. Their way of welcoming people is beyond any monetary value. Whenever someone visits Kashmir, they come back praising the warmth and love of the people there — and rightfully so.”

The actor added that it has devastated the locals that such violence could happen on their land. “They are furious that something like this could take place on their soil,” he said, highlighting the emotional toll the attack has taken on the community.

Beyond Kashmir, Nawazuddin pointed to a silver lining amidst the tragedy — the unity shown by people across India. In times of sorrow, the actor noted, citizens from all religions and backgrounds have come together, showing solidarity and compassion.

“This one incident has united the entire country,” he reflected. “It fills me with pride. Whether Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian — in a moment of grief like this, everyone stands shoulder to shoulder.”