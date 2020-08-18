Ever since Telugu superstar Prabhas shared the news hinting that he has something big lined up with filmmaker Om Raut, countdown, as well as conjectures, started among fans over what the project might be.

Now, on Tuesday, Baahubali star has finally announced his next flick with Tanhaji maker Om Raut. Titled as Adipurush, the first look was unveiled on early Tuesday at 7:11 am.

Going by the look, it seems like a mythological series. Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Prabhas wrote, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil! (sic).”

As soon as the look dropped, Prabhas fans shower all the love on him and seem super excited for his next flick.

Before sharing the first look, the makers have shared an intriguing video for the fans. In the video, they have teased their fans on social media stating that a big announced is in store on Tuesday morning at 7.11 am.

In a 13-second video that Prabhas had posted late on Monday evening on Instagram account, he was seen interacting with Raut on a split-screen via video conferencing.

Raut is seen asking Prabhas in the video if he is “ready for tomorrow”. Prabhas replies: “All excited, finger crossed.” Om says: “Let’s do it.”

Prabhas posted the video with a caption addressed to his fans: “Are you ready for tomorrow? 7.11 am Hope you like it.” He added a smiley to the post.

“Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film,” said Prabhas.

Raut added, “We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in 2021.