Television actress and host VJ Chitra, best known for starring in the Tamil show Pandian Stores, was reportedly found dead at a hotel room in Chennais Nazrathpet on Wednesday.

She was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.

According to the police, she had checked into her room around 1 am on Wednesday after completing a shoot.

“The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 a.m on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death,” a police official from Nazrathpet station told TNM.

Just few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot on her Instagram page.

In addition to many fans, filmmaker Lokesh has left a heartbroken emoji in the comments section.