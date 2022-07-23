Soorarai Pottru shines bright at 68th National Film Awards with 5 wins

After winning over critics and viewers across the globe, Soorarai Pottru has carved a name for itself in Indian cinematic history by bagging all major accolades at the 68th National Film Awards.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara (Puthum Pudhu Kaalai) and produced by Suriya, the film won 5 of the main awards in the Feature Film Category. Namely: Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Background Score, Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score.

Actor and producer Suriya shared his elation, “I am absolutely humbled by the incredible honor that Soorarai Pottru has received. I am falling short of words to express my gratitude and truly applaud the entire team’s effort to bring this inspiring story of Capt. Gopinath and his vision. The film has truly proven that nothing can stop one from achieving their dream.”

Sharing her thoughts on receiving the award, director Sudha Kongara said, “Soorarai Pottru has always held a special place in our hearts. It is the inspired story of a man that sincerely believed in spreading his wings and reaching new heights for the people, and with the jury recognizing our little film for this prestigious award, it is a truly momentous day for the entire team.”

Feeling gratified on winning the National Film Award for best actress, lead actress Aparna Balamurali shared, “It was a life-changing journey for me to work on the film alongside such exemplary talents like Sudha Ma’am and Suriya. Receiving a National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru is truly an honor as well as a responsibility to work even harder on my upcoming films.”

“The passion with which Sudha and the entire team worked on the project was phenomenal. Receiving so many National Film awards has once again proven that a great film needs immense dedication and hard work, as was put in by everyone involved in the project. I’m happy that the film received such recognition at such an honourable platform.” said Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian CEO & Director of 2D Entertainment Pvt Ltd and co-producer of the film.