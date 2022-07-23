Vipul Shah feels honoured for leading jury at 68th National Film Awards

The 68th National Film Awards were finally announced on Friday in the capital and the 10 jury members team headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah took the final call.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and his team altogether saw a total sum of 66 films in a short period. Despite several challenges coming along the way, the jury has done a spectacular job in choosing the deserving films.

Talking about his experience, Vipul Amrutlal Shah says ” Being the chairman of the national award jury was an honor. It was for the Covid affected the year 2020, where-in most of the films could not go ahead with the shoot and release so I was skeptical that there may not be enough quality films, but to our surprise, there were many amazing films and deliberating on those films was a great honor.”

“We have done our best, with full honesty and commitment. Watching 66 films in a short span of time was challenging and the entire jury was completely committed to the task they have done a great job so my congratulations to all of them,” he further added.

Here are the names of the winners of the 68th National Film Awards- Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru, Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum,

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji,

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru,

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam, Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum among many others.