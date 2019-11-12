Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in Pune.

Bendre wrote a heartfelt post for her husband on social media along with a picture from the Atmantan Wellness Resort, where the couple is celebrating their anniversary.

Stating that a road trip to the resort would never have been possible in the ‘Before Cancer time period’ because Goldie could never have agreed, Sonali wrote, “Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he’s changed. He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me… and now I’m turning the focus back on him.”

Sonali also recollected last year’s memories of this day and wrote that last year the couple was in New York, where Sonali was being treated for cancer.

“This day, last year… we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods – B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list.”

She signed off by saying, “P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine… thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness… literally!”

Sonali’s post saw a lot of film industry friends comment on their picture.

Abhishek Bachchan, Bhavana Pandey, Tahira Kashyap and Farah Khan among others wished both of them.

Bendre married film director Goldie Behl on 12 November 2002. The two had a son on 11 August 2005.