Sonakshi Sinha updates the status of her heart

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media handle and shared a vibrant set of pictures with her better half Zaheer Iqbal as she updated the current status of her heart.

Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi dropped pictures with her husband in which the duo was seen delving into each other surrounded by the color of love.

The ‘Rowdy Rathore’ actress wrote, “Laal hai mere dil ka haal” (with heart emoji).

In the picture, the couple was seen in a traditional red-colored outfit while posing for the camera. For the picture-perfect-moment, the duo opted for a Rajasthani attire in which Sonakshi was seen in a salwar embellished with golden embroidery in palazzo while Zaheer opted for a Nehru style neck jacket with small mirrors attached to it.

In other shots, the lovebirds were seen holding each other as they lived this moment of joy together. In the last picture, Zaheer was seen holding Sonakshi’s hands as a pillar while Sonakshi laughed.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’ while Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’.

Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and many others.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in ‘Kakuda’ helmed by ‘Munjya’ fame director Aditya Sarpotdar.

The actress is all set to share the screen with her husband in their upcoming romantic drama ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ helmed by Karan Rawal. The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, and a music video, ‘Blockbuster’.