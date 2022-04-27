Sonakshi Sinha stands against use of leather as she campaigns for PETA

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India always encourages people to ditch leather and wear vegan. Now, recently it has launched a campaign that has featured Sonakshi Sinha in it.

For the campaign, Sonakshi is seen holding a bag that’s dripping with “blood”, she calls attention to the more than 1.4 billion cows, dogs, cats, sheep, goats, and millions of other animals who are slaughtered for leather each year.

“Cows and buffaloes are intelligent, emotional animals who mourn the loss of and separation from loved ones, so I choose vegan leather and other compassionate materials when I shop, says Sinha.

“Through this campaign with PETA India, I hope to inspire more people to keep fashion fun, not grisly, by wearing vegan,” she further adds.

Sonakshi has previously joined other stars in calling for the strengthening of animal protection laws, starred in a pro-adoption campaign for PETA India, and penned a letter on behalf of the group pushing for the transfer of an abused elephant near Jaipur.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in an action comedy film titled Dabangg 3 which was directed by Prabhu Deva. The film serves as a prequel cum sequel of Dabangg and Dabangg 2.

(With Inputs from IANS)