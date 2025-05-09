Sir David Attenborough turns 99 and reveals ‘Ocean’, his most urgent film yet

The voice that has narrated the wonders of our world for generations is now 99 years old—and still going strong. Sir David Attenborough, the iconic broadcaster and nature documentarian, celebrated his 99th birthday on May 8, 2025, not with cake and candles, but with the launch of a powerful new film: ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’.

For someone who has explored rainforests, deserts, and frozen tundras with tireless curiosity, it’s no surprise that even at this age, Attenborough remains deeply committed to his mission. He’s as sharp as ever, and in a recent reflection, he shared a candid truth—he knows he doesn’t have forever.

But perhaps that’s precisely what fuels his urgency. There’s still so much left to say, and more importantly, so much left to protect.

His latest project, simply titled ‘Ocean’, is no ordinary documentary. It’s a sweeping, cinematic dive into the world’s seas, narrated in his familiar, comforting tone—but with a message that couldn’t be more pressing.

Opening with serene imagery of rolling waves and sunlight sparkling on the water’s surface, Attenborough sets the tone: “The most important place on Earth is not on land but at sea.”

Released in cinemas worldwide on his birthday and set to stream on Disney+ and Hulu this June, the film reflects on how the oceans have transformed over the past century—during the course of Attenborough’s own life. It’s part celebration, part urgent call to action.

In ‘Ocean’, Sir David Attenborough guides viewers through spectacular underwater realms—kelp forests swaying like underwater meadows, coral reefs bursting with colour, and ancient seamounts that tower in the deep.

It’s a breathtaking reminder of how rich and mysterious the seas still are. But alongside the beauty comes a sobering reality: the oceans are in peril.

Shot during a time of extreme marine heatwaves, the film doesn’t shy away from showing the devastating impact of climate change. Viewers are confronted with haunting scenes of coral bleaching—reefs turned ghostly white, emptied of their usual teeming life. It’s a stark contrast to the vibrant underwater cities we’ve come to know from earlier Attenborough films.

One of the most harrowing segments takes place much closer to home. Footage from the Mediterranean and British coasts shows industrial fishing at its most destructive. Bottom trawlers, dragging massive nets and chains across the ocean floor, stir up thick clouds of carbon-rich sediment while indiscriminately catching everything in their path.

It’s an environmental double blow: the loss of marine life and the release of stored carbon into the atmosphere.

But this isn’t a film designed to leave viewers in despair. True to form, Attenborough also focuses on hope—on the possibility of restoring the oceans before it’s too late. He highlights groundbreaking scientific discoveries, successful conservation efforts, and communities coming together to heal their marine ecosystems.

“We now understand the ocean better than ever before,” he says in the film’s press notes. “And that gives us the tools we need to help it recover.”

‘Ocean’ is not just another documentary—it’s a love letter to the seas, a warning bell for humanity, and a final, impassioned plea from one of the greatest storytellers of our time.

And what a birthday gift to the planet it is.