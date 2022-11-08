Singer Palak Muchchal tied knot with Mithoon Sharma, check out glimpses from the wedding

It was a dreamy wedding affair as singer Palak Muchchal tied knot with her long time baeu-music composer Mithoon Sharma in a ceremony in Mumbai on November 6.

In 2013 singer Palak Muchchal and composer Mithoon Sharma collaborated together first time for the music of Ashiqui 2. The film not only went on to become a huge success but also got hailed as the musical hit of the year. Since then the duo has won over hearts and are credited for delivering some of the most loved songs of Bollywood.

The newly weds took to social media to share the first pictures from their dreamy wedding on Sunday. Dropping the pictures the couple captioned, “aaj hm do sdaiv ke liye ek hue.. And forever begins…”

Warm wishes for the couple started pouring in from fans and friends of the music fraternity. Singer Armaan Malik congratulated the newly weds and commented, “Congrats to both of you!! So special this is.” Singer Tulsi Kumar extended her wishes and wrote, “U both are making such a beautiful couple @palakmuchhal3 @mithoon11.”

In the wedding day, Palak Muchchal opted for an elegant bridal look with a heavy embroidered crimson red lahenga. She teamed it up with a red zari dupatta embellished with intricate golden zari border. She accessorised the regal look with stone studded heavy jewelleries and a mang tika and left open her curly hairs.

Whereas Mithoon looked dashing in golden hued sherwani that he paired up with a contrasting maroon shawl and a pearl neck piece.

For the mehendi ceremony, Palak had worn a teal lehenga choli embellished with silver detailings. While the haldi ceremony was all radiant as Palak looked stunning in a yellow lehenga and accessorised it with floral jewelleries.

The Musical couple hosted a star studded wedding reception on Sunday where celebrities from music and film industry gathered together. From Sonu Nigam to Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Jeet Gannguli, Smriti Mandhana, Udit Narayan all marked their presence at the big fat wedding reception.