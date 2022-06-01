Singer KK leaves a Vacuum in World of Music

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who is known as KK, passed away on May 31 in Kolkata at the age of 53. He was in the city for a concert. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country and left scores of fans in a state of grief.

Indian playback singers recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati languages.

KK began his career by singing for advertisement jingles and made his film debut with an A.R. Rahman soundtrack. In 1999, he launched his debut album titled Pal.

The songs “Pal” and “Yaaron” from the album Pal became very popular and are commonly used in school farewells. His popular songs included “Tadap Tadap” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the Tamil song “Apadi Podu”, “Dola Re Dola” from Devdas (2002), “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai” from Woh Lamhe… (2006), “Aankhon Mein Teri” from Om Shanti Om (2007), “Khuda Jane” from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), “Piya Aaye Na” from Aashiqui 2 (2013), “Mat Aazma Re” from Murder 3 (2013), “India Wale” from Happy New Year (2014) and “Tu Jo Mila” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), among others. He has received six Filmfare Awards nominations and a Filmfare Awards South.

Born in Delhi to Malayali parents C. S. Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli, Krishnakumar Kunnath was brought up in New Delhi. KK sang 3,500 jingles before breaking into Bollywood. He was an alumnus of Delhi’s Mount St Mary’s School and graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. He sang the “Josh of India” song for the support of the Indian Cricket Team during the Cricket World Cup of 1999. This song featured members of the Indian Cricket Team.

He married Jyothy in 1991. His son Nakul Krishna Kunnath sang the song “Masti” from his album Humsafar with him. KK also has a daughter named Tamara Kunnath.

His first song for a Bollywood film was Chhod Aaye Hum (Maachis). But it was the song Tadap Tadap, from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, that brought him into the limelight.

His next released album Humsafar did not go as well as he expected, but some songs fared well such as Raina Bhari Kaari, Ye Kahaan Mil Gaye Hum, and Aasmaan ke.

Back in Bollywood, he notched up winners with songs such as “Tu Aashiqui Hai” from “Jhankaar Beats” (for which he received a National Award), “Chand Ki Roshni Se” from “Home Delivery”, “Awarapan Banjarapan” from “Jism”, “It’s The Time To Disco” from “Kal Ho Naa Ho” and the smash hit “Dus Bahaane” (with Shaan) from the film “Dus”.

His other hit songs include “Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai” from the movie Gangster,” O meri Jaan” from Life in a Metro, “Soniye Soniye” from “Aksar”, “Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai” from “Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”, “Alvida Alvida” from “Life in a Metro”, “Ajab Si” from “Om Shanti Om” and “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai” from “Woh Lamhe”. His next smash hit “Khuda Jaane” was from the film “Bachna Ae Haseeno” released in August 2008.

Although, a new singer, his distinctly clear voice and excellent throw made him Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, and other music directors’ favorites. Also, according to many, he is the new voice of India in the sense that almost all struggling singers want his voice. On January 24, 2008, KK’s second album Humsafar was released.

He won many awards in his life National Award for “Tu Aashiqui Hai” from the film “Jhankaar Beats” in 2003 Goldie Film Awards, the US for the Best Playback Singer Male for the song “Chalte Jaana Hain” from the film “(Life! Camera Action…)” in 2012 Hub Awards for Best Playback Singer Male in 2005 Eenam-Swaralaya Singer Of The Year Award in 2012.