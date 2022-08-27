‘SIGNS’ from Guru Randhawa’s album ‘Man of The Moon’ is out now

Guru Randhawa is out with his breakthrough album ‘Man of the Moon’ in collaboration with producer Bhushan Kumar and the tracks are already creating ripples in the music world. After the success and the love showered by fans on Guru Randhawa’s album and the song SIGNS, the makers decided to unveil the video of the song, marking it the first music video of the album.

While the two music heavyweights have delivered many blockbuster tracks in the past, this album introduces audiences to a new flavour and sound from the Punjabi pop sensation. The ‘Man of the Moon’ album is a bonafide success and the duo is now out with the music video of ‘Signs’.

Composed, penned and sung by Guru Randhawa, ‘Signs’ is a fast-paced song based on the character stranded on deserted land as he reminisces memories from the past. Directed by ace Rupan Bal, the music video is a visual treat for Guru Randhawa fans as he emotes helplessness, heartache and solemnity with his expressions and vocals!

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “The music video of Signs is experimental, next-level and a definite treat for music aficionados. Whether it’s the treatment, visuals, colour palette, every frame of the music video is unlike anything you’ve witnessed before from Guru Randhawa. We are confident that his fans will enjoy it.”

Says Guru Randhawa, “As promised, every song on the ‘Man of the Moon’ album reflects a different mood and the music video for each of these are also extremely distinct. ‘Signs’ is one of my favourites from the album as we’ve tried to incorporate different elements in the composition and in the visuals. Rupan Bal has done a fabulous job on making this music video on par with international standards.”

Says director Rupan Bal, “It’s always a pleasure working with Guru Randhawa who completely went with the vision I had in mind for the music video of this track. We also had a supportive producer in Bhushan Kumar who made every effort to bring this vision to life.”

The music video of Guru Randhawa’s Signs produced by Bhushan Kumar is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.