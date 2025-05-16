Majhe Majhe Tobo showcases Kolkata’s heritage

Arpan Basak’s new music video, Majhe Majhe Tobo, is a visual and emotional interpretation of Rabindra Sangeet. It weaves themes of love and friendship into the cultural environment of Kolkata.

Dev Mukherjee, Debolina Banerjee and Prithvijit Bose all appear in the video. Dev Mukherjee is back at Zee Music Bangla after being in the music video for Paahari Megh. Debolina Banerjee is making her debut as a major actor in this project. Soumya Mukherjee sings the song, and her voice is meant to show how deeply emotional Rabindranath Tagore’s writing is.

The music video was shot in a traditional Rajbari and the busy Howrah Flower Market, which are both historic places. It shows off Kolkata’s rich architectural history and lively local textures. The production tries to bring together traditional Bengali art with modern movie stories.

Director Arpan Basak is known for movies like Dhowasha, Ideal Prem and Malini. He brings his storytelling style to this project and continues to focus on telling stories that are emotionally powerful.

The people who worked on Majhe Majhe Tobo think that the video will connect with people of all ages because it has both moving images and a classic tune that celebrates Bengali culture.